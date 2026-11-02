Kaur posts on Instagram to rebuke 'fame digger' trolls
Entertainment
Samreen Kaur, dating Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh, has called out social media trolls who labeled her a "fame digger."
In her latest Instagram post, she talked about facing constant judgment and double standards online.
Kaur highlighted that she's been financially independent since 17, has traveled to over 20 countries, and built her own life through hard work.
Kaur says success reflects hard work
Kaur wrote that she had worked hard for everything she had achieved and that her success was a reflection of her dedication and perseverance.