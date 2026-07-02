Kaur posts video of Mumbai apartment flooding after heavy rains
Entertainment
Ashnoor Kaur, known for her stint on Bigg Boss 19, posted a video showing her Mumbai apartment flooded after heavy rains.
She sounded frustrated but real about the situation, writing, "Need to leave for an event & this is what has happened at home."
The clip shows water pouring into her balcony and living room while staff try to clear it out and protect the furniture.
Kaur bought Mumbai 3.5-BHK at ₹4cr
Ashnoor owns a sleek 3.5-BHK apartment in Mumbai, which she bought at just 19 for ₹4 crore.
Her journey from child actor in shows like Jhansi Ki Rani to TV star and reality show favorite has been impressive, and now she's dealing with some very real-life monsoon problems like everyone else.