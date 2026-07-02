Kaur posts video of Mumbai apartment flooding after heavy rains Entertainment Jul 02, 2026

Ashnoor Kaur, known for her stint on Bigg Boss 19, posted a video showing her Mumbai apartment flooded after heavy rains.

She sounded frustrated but real about the situation, writing, "Need to leave for an event & this is what has happened at home."

The clip shows water pouring into her balcony and living room while staff try to clear it out and protect the furniture.