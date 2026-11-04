Kaushik chose Khurrana for Pakistani role in 'Udta Teer'
Entertainment
Director Aakash A Kaushik says Ayushmann Khurrana was his first pick for Udta Teer because of his fearless approach to new roles, especially as a Pakistani in this offbeat comedy.
The film, which also stars Sara Ali Khan, is currently playing in theaters.
Kaushik praises 'Udta Teer' cast, 50L/cr
Kaushik praised Khurrana's bold character choices and natural comic timing, calling him the perfect fit for the film's quirky vibe.
He also highlighted Khan's dedication, even with a small but important role, and shared a light moment when she drove Khurrana on mountain roads despite not knowing how to drive.
Thanks to its unique story and catchy music, Udta Teer has already crossed ₹50 crore at the box office.