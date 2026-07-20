Kavita Kaushik backs Jantar Mantar students demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
Entertainment
Actor Kavita Kaushik has shown support for students protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
They're demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after alleged NEET exam irregularities and a paper leak.
In her Instagram video, Kaushik called on Delhi Police to treat protesters with compassion and dignity.
Kaushik urges police restraint, stresses accountability
Kaushik emphasized the importance of accountability in education, especially for future doctors.
She urged police officers not to use force, saying, "Do not raise a hand against the children or citizens of my country."
She asked them to imagine how they'd feel if their own kids were in this situation and to act with conscience instead of pressure.