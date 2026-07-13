'Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya' trailer: Can this broken school transform?
What's the story
Prime Video has dropped the trailer for its upcoming comedy-drama series, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya. The seven-episode show stars Kay Kay Menon as a quirky headmaster who is determined to turn a dysfunctional school into one of Delhi's top institutions. The series also features Archana Puran Singh and will premiere on July 24.
Plot details
What to expect from the series
Menon plays Gyaneshwar Tripathi, a laid-back principal who uses his quick wit and unconventional methods to keep the school running. The trailer hints at a drastic change when he learns that the heads of Delhi's top 10 schools will be sent to Cambridge for training. The series promises an entertaining ride as Tripathi navigates through unique teachers, hyperactive students, zealous parents, and constant surprises.
Behind-the-scenes
Here's what the cast said
Director Himank Gaur said, "A lot of what you see in Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya comes from the core memories we all carry from our school days, the friendships, mischief, the teachers." Menon spoke about his character, saying he found it relatable as Tripathi isn't perfect but sharp and intuitive. Singh, who plays Urmila Devi, said she loved her character's boldness and ambition.
Release details
Meet the team behind 'Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya'
The series, produced by Posham Pa Pictures, has been written by Biswapati Sarkar, Akshay Asthana, Nupur Pai, Tatsat Pandey, and Meghna Srivastava. It is directed by Gaur and created and executive produced by Sameer Saxena and Sarkar. The show stars Sarkar, Abhimanyu Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Prasanna Bisht, Deven Bhojani, Ajitesh Gupta, Annapurna Soni, and Prachee Shah in pivotal roles. It will be available in Hindi with English subtitles on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.