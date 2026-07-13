'Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya' trailer: Can this broken school transform?

Behind-the-scenes

Here's what the cast said

Director Himank Gaur said, "A lot of what you see in Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya comes from the core memories we all carry from our school days, the friendships, mischief, the teachers." Menon spoke about his character, saying he found it relatable as Tripathi isn't perfect but sharp and intuitive. Singh, who plays Urmila Devi, said she loved her character's boldness and ambition.