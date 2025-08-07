Next Article
'Kayal,' 'Marumagal,' 'Annam' to have special crossover event
In a significant event, three hit Tamil daily soaps—Annam, Kayal, and Marumagal—are coming together in a special event called Triveni Sangaman.
This crossover will mix up their storylines and characters, so fans can expect fresh drama, emotional moments, and some unexpected twists as the worlds of these shows collide.
Meet the star-studded cast of the event
Kayal leads the charge with stars like Chaithra Reddy and Sanjeev Karthick, alongside Meenakumari and Uma Riyaz Khan.
Marumagal brings in Gabriella Charlton and Rahul Ravi, while Annam adds its own relatable characters to the mix.
The event promises a unique experience for viewers who love these serials—and it's all set to shake things up on your screens.