KCAL Southern California station ends live DJs for automated music
Entertainment
KCAL, a well-known Southern California radio station, is letting go of its entire on-air crew as it moves to an all-automated music format starting August 1, 2026.
The parent company says listeners can expect "nothing but music all day," marking the end of an era for live DJs at KCAL.
More than a dozen staff out
More than a dozen staff members (including 42-year veteran Daryl Norsell and morning host Patrick Tish) are out.
John DeSantis called the news "shocking" and thanked fans online, while Norsell looked back with gratitude.
Even weekend regulars like Syeda Jafri said farewell, calling her two decades there "incredible."
The move aims to boost KCAL's classic rock vibe and reach more listeners, but it's definitely a big change for local radio fans.