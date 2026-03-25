'KD' director denies 'Sarke Chunar' controversy being a publicity stunt

Prem clarified that he wrote the original Kannada lyrics for Sarke Chunar, while lyricist Raqueeb Alam translated them into Hindi. "Everything went smoothly with the Kannada original. I didn't understand the Hindi words used in translation as I am not fluent in the language." "I come from a village where phrases like 'neeche mat gira, uthao' are part of everyday speech, it's Janapada."

Revised lyrics

'If anyone is hurt, I am very sorry'

The director also revealed that the contentious lines have now been revised and the updated version will be sent to the Censor Board. He expressed, "If anyone is hurt, I am very sorry. Our big film faced a small lyrics issue, but it has been blown out of proportion." "There are so many larger problems in the world, war, the LPG gas problem, then why create such a big controversy over a song?"