'KD: The Devil' Telugu release May 15 after Karnataka buzz
Entertainment
The Kannada action film KD: The Devil, starring Dhruva Sarja and Sanjay Dutt, is dropping in Telugu on May 15.
After its release in Karnataka and lots of buzz about its retro action and big visuals, the makers are excited to share it with Telugu audiences.
'KD: The Devil' ready for Telugu
Originally meant for a release in five languages, KD: The Devil faced some certification and dubbing hiccups. Now it's finally ready for its Telugu debut.
Besides Sarja and Dutt, the movie features a packed cast including Reeshma Nanaiah, Kichcha Sudeepa, Shilpa Shetty, V Ravichandran, and Ramesh Aravind, so expect plenty of star power on screen!