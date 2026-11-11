Keach dies at 85 in Poland after heart issues
Legendary actor Stacy Keach, known for roles in The Bourne Legacy and Fat City, has died at 85 in Poland after battling heart issues.
His wife Malgosia remembered his "remarkable spirit" during this tough time.
Keach had over 200 credits
Keach had over 200 film and TV credits, earning a Golden Globe nod for Mike Hammer and a Tony nomination for Indians.
Beyond the screen, he's remembered for his distinctive voice and inspiring presence.
He leaves behind his wife, two children, grandchildren, and a legacy that continues to inspire actors everywhere.