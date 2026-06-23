Keanu Reeves to star in Lego live-action hybrid film

Production details

Universal acquired Lego film rights in 2020

Universal Pictures acquired the Lego film rights in 2020 and has been developing scripts since then. Sources close to the project said the studio turned to Reeves after several attempts with different writers and directors, developing the film around his character. After weeks of back-and-forth talks, Reeves joined the project. As discussions progressed, the studio brought in Reeves's Toy Story 4 director to present his vision for the film. The pitch ultimately convinced Reeves to sign on.