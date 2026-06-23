Keanu Reeves to star in Lego live-action hybrid film
What's the story
Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves is in talks to star in a live-action hybrid Lego film, directed by Josh Cooley, reported Deadline. The duo previously collaborated on Toy Story 4 and introduced the Duke Ka-Boom character. Universal Pictures is developing the project with producers Jill Wilfert and Ryan Christians from The Lego Group.
Production details
Universal acquired Lego film rights in 2020
Universal Pictures acquired the Lego film rights in 2020 and has been developing scripts since then. Sources close to the project said the studio turned to Reeves after several attempts with different writers and directors, developing the film around his character. After weeks of back-and-forth talks, Reeves joined the project. As discussions progressed, the studio brought in Reeves's Toy Story 4 director to present his vision for the film. The pitch ultimately convinced Reeves to sign on.
Career highlights
Recent projects of Reeves and Cooley
Reeves recently reprised his role in Toy Story 5, released on June 19. He also made his Broadway debut in Waiting For Godot in 2025. Meanwhile, Cooley was hired to write and direct the live-action adaptation of Malamander for Sony Pictures in 2020. He also directed Transformers One (TF1), the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie with a star-studded voice cast including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, and Jon Hamm.