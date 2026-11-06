'John Wick': Keanu Reeves to return for animated prequel movie
What's the story
Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves will reprise his iconic role as John Wick in an upcoming animated prequel movie, reported Variety. The film will explore the origins of Wick and his "Impossible Task," killing all his enemies in one night, to free himself from the High Table's obligations. This deal comes after Lionsgate announced plans for an animated spin-off last year.
Production details
Meet the creative team behind the upcoming film
The animated prequel will be directed by Shannon Tindle, known for Netflix's Ultraman: Rising and Kubo and the Two Strings.
The script is written by Ryan and Kaz Firpo (Eternals).
The production team includes Reeves, Basil Iwanyk, and Erica Lee from Thunder Road, Chad Stahelski from 87Eleven Entertainment, and Point Grey Productions co-founders Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.
Meanwhile, Reeves has previously lent his voice to animated films such as Toy Story 4 and DC League of Super-Pets.
Franchise expansion
More on 'John Wick' franchise
The John Wick franchise, which has grossed over $1 billion worldwide across five movies, is continuing to grow.
Apart from the animated prequel, a fifth live-action John Wick film is in development, as well as a standalone adventure based on Donnie Yen's blind assassin character, Caine.
The franchise also includes a spin-off movie starring Ana de Armas titled Ballerina (2025).