'John Wick': Keanu Reeves to return for animated prequel movie

The animated prequel will be directed by Shannon Tindle, known for Netflix's Ultraman: Rising and Kubo and the Two Strings.

The script is written by Ryan and Kaz Firpo (Eternals).

The production team includes Reeves, Basil Iwanyk, and Erica Lee from Thunder Road, Chad Stahelski from 87Eleven Entertainment, and Point Grey Productions co-founders Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Meanwhile, Reeves has previously lent his voice to animated films such as Toy Story 4 and DC League of Super-Pets.