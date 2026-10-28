Kearns dies Oct. 5 at 76 from cardiopulmonary arrest

Kearns made history by coming out in the 1970s and later sharing his HIV-positive status on national TV in 1991.

He appeared in shows like Cheers and Beverly Hills, 90210, but he's also remembered for using theater to push for LGBTQ+ rights and awareness about AIDS.

In 1995, he adopted his daughter Tia Katherine as an openly gay man living with HIV, a bold move at the time.

Just before his death, he was set to perform at Celebration Theatre's Circa: Queer Histories Festival.

His impact continues to inspire both within the LGBTQ+ community and beyond.