Kearns dies Oct. 5 at 76 from cardiopulmonary arrest
Michael Kearns, known for breaking barriers as one of Hollywood's first openly gay actors and a dedicated AIDS activist, passed away on October 5 at age 76 from cardiopulmonary arrest and coronary artery disease.
His passing was shared by longtime friend and journalist Karen Ocamb and confirmed in a social media tribute by filmmaker and professor Roland Palencia.
Kearns championed LGBTQ+ rights through theater
Kearns made history by coming out in the 1970s and later sharing his HIV-positive status on national TV in 1991.
He appeared in shows like Cheers and Beverly Hills, 90210, but he's also remembered for using theater to push for LGBTQ+ rights and awareness about AIDS.
In 1995, he adopted his daughter Tia Katherine as an openly gay man living with HIV, a bold move at the time.
Just before his death, he was set to perform at Celebration Theatre's Circa: Queer Histories Festival.
His impact continues to inspire both within the LGBTQ+ community and beyond.