Why Keerthy Suresh said yes to 'Dorothy'

Set in rural Tamil Nadu in the early 1990s, Dorothy tells the story of childhood friends Karthi and Subbu, whose lives change after a tragedy befalls Dorothy (Suresh), a woman who has always treated them with kindness.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Suresh said, "After Mahanati, it's my most special role and I'm so glad that I did it. Being part of the story meant a lot because it is genuinely change-making cinema."