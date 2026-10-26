Why Keerthy Suresh said yes to 'Dorothy'
What's the story
Actor Keerthy Suresh is known for taking narrative risks that don't always align with conventional box-office expectations. A recent example of this is her role in Karthik Subbaraj's critically acclaimed film Dorothy, where she played an extended cameo. Despite initial doubts about its commercial viability, the movie completed a successful 25-day theatrical run before moving to Netflix. It also sparked discussions on queer representation in mainstream Tamil cinema.
Actor's insight
'Dorothy' is the story of childhood friends Karthi and Subbu
Set in rural Tamil Nadu in the early 1990s, Dorothy tells the story of childhood friends Karthi and Subbu, whose lives change after a tragedy befalls Dorothy (Suresh), a woman who has always treated them with kindness.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Suresh said, "After Mahanati, it's my most special role and I'm so glad that I did it. Being part of the story meant a lot because it is genuinely change-making cinema."
Film's significance
This is why 'Dorothy' excited Suresh
Suresh was drawn to Dorothy because of its unique themes.
She said, "We're talking about LGBTQ stories in a Tamil film, and I've never dreamed of seeing this at any time in recent years!"
"And then there is Karthik sir's cinematic brilliance, the way he's shot it, the way it's making people think."
Screen time debate
Suresh only worked for few days on the film
Addressing concerns about her limited screen time, Suresh defended the importance of her role.
She said, "People who have really seen it and who understand it will know that I'm the soul of the film, but it's like an extended cameo."
"I worked six-seven days on the film, but it was a magical feeling."
On-set bonding
On her co-stars and industry skepticism
Suresh also spoke about her chemistry with co-stars Sananth and Rishikanth.
She said, "Before I shot the film, I had not met the two boys! But working with them, I felt like I had known them for ages." "That's what a film and characters can do."
"I had a lot of people who told me, 'It's just like six days-seven days. What are you going to do?' I said...it's about being part of the story that has to be told."
Film's success
The film's reception made her happy
Suresh was delighted with the film's reception, especially from the transgender community.
She recalled a success meet where many transgenders addressed her as their sister-in-law.
"So, I couldn't be happier for the reception that the film received," she said.
"I remember speaking to a set of people who watched the film before the release and said this could be critically acclaimed but not a box-office (hit)."