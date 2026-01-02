Keerthy Suresh drops intense 1st look for 'Thottam'
Keerthy Suresh recently shared the first-look poster of her new film, Thottam, on her Instagram handle, and it's already got fans buzzing.
The poster shows her holding a butcher's knife and a suitcase with a fight scene happening in the background—hinting at some serious action ahead.
This marks her return to Malayalam cinema, with the film announced in 2025.
Cast, crew, and what to expect
Thottam teams Keerthy up with Antony Varghese Pepe for the first time.
The film is directed by Rishi Sivakumar (of Valliyum Thetti Pulliyum Thetti fame), with music by Harshavardhan Rameshwar (who worked on Animal and Spirit).
Cinematography is handled by George C Williams, editing by Chaman Chakko, and production comes from AVA Productions along with First Page Entertainment and Maargaa Entertainers.
All signs point to an exciting watch!