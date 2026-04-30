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'Sathyavan Savithiri': First look of Keerthy Suresh's courtroom drama out
'Sathyavan Savithiri's first look out

'Sathyavan Savithiri': First look of Keerthy Suresh's courtroom drama out

By Apoorva Rastogi
Apr 30, 2026
04:34 pm
What's the story

Keerthy Suresh, who was last seen in Revolver Rita, is collaborating with Mysskin on an upcoming film. The movie, directed by Praveen S Vijay, has been titled Sathyavan Savithiri. The title poster of the film was unveiled on Thursday and features Suresh surrounded by lawyers. She is seen wearing pink amidst a sea of black coats and has sindoor on her forehead.

Film information

The film is based on the original lore of Savitri

The film, previously described as an intense courtroom drama, also stars Bala Saravanan, Charukesh, and Shilpa Manjunath. The story draws from the legend of Savitri, who outwits Yama, the god of death, to bring her husband Sathyavan back to life. Mysskin is expected to play a lawyer in this film.

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See the poster here

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Production insights

A look at the crew of the film

The film's music will be composed by Sam CS, with Arul Vincent as the cinematographer and Prasanna GK as the editor. Kuzhithurai Ravees is the art director. The movie is backed by Vedikkaranpatti S Sakthivel and Umesh Kumar Bansal, with Akshay Kejriwal and Vivek Chandar M serving as co-producers. Vinoth CJ is the creative producer, while Zee Studios and Drumsticks Productions are presenting it.

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Future endeavors

Other projects of Suresh and Mysskin

Apart from Sathyavan Savithiri, Suresh has Kannivedi, Raftaar, and Rowdy Janardhana in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Mysskin will be seen in I'm Game, starring Dulquer Salmaan in his 40th movie, directed by Nahas Hidayath. His next directorial, Pisaasu 2 is facing a delay for release while Train, headlined by Vijay Sethupathi, is in post-production.

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