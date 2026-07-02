Kelce to wear classic tuxedo at Swift wedding, Marchitelli says
Entertainment
With Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift reportedly tying the knot on July 3, all eyes are on what the NFL star will wear.
According to his tailor Tom Marchitelli, Kelce is expected to go classic with a black double-breasted tuxedo, white shirt, and black bow tie, plus some signature sparkle from a diamond lapel pin or metallic details.
Marchitelli predicts Kelce Louis Vuitton switch
Marchitelli also thinks Louis Vuitton will be part of Kelce's look, since it's one of his favorite brands for both shoes and clothing.
He predicts Kelce might switch things up during the reception with at least one outfit change, showing off his love for bold fashion moments.