Kelce's LA FIFA World Cup commitment complicates Swift wedding rumors
Entertainment
Travis Kelce, and Taylor Swift's partner, may have just thrown a wrench into fan theories about their possible June 13 wedding.
On his New Heights podcast, Kelce revealed he has a big work event in Los Angeles for the FIFA World Cup on June 15 — just two days after the speculated wedding date.
Kelce's schedule raises wedding doubts
Kelce shared, "We're taking our talents to the West Coast... it'll be a blast," hinting at a packed schedule with games and guests.
While he didn't mention wedding plans directly, fans and even Cosmopolitan noticed this tight timeline could make a June 13 wedding unlikely.