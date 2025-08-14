Next Article
Kelly Clarkson pulls out of Texas charity concert after ex-husband's death
Kelly Clarkson will not perform at the Band Together Texas concert on August 17, following the recent loss of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.
The event, set up by Parker McCollum and Miranda Lambert, is raising money for people hit by the July Texas floods.
Organizers have confirmed Clarkson's exit and shared their sympathy with her family during this tough time.
Blackstock passed away after a long battle with cancer
Brandon Blackstock, who was married to Clarkson from 2013 until their divorce was finalized in 2022, passed away on August 7 after a long fight with melanoma, a serious skin cancer.
He was surrounded by loved ones at his Montana home in his final moments.
Blackstock and Clarkson share two kids: River (11) and Remington (9).