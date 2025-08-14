Kelly Clarkson pulls out of Texas charity concert after ex-husband's death Entertainment Aug 14, 2025

Kelly Clarkson will not perform at the Band Together Texas concert on August 17, following the recent loss of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

The event, set up by Parker McCollum and Miranda Lambert, is raising money for people hit by the July Texas floods.

Organizers have confirmed Clarkson's exit and shared their sympathy with her family during this tough time.