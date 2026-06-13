Kelly wants to play James Bond after 'Love Story' success
Entertainment
Paul Anthony Kelly, who shot to fame as JFK Jr. in FX's Love Story, says he'd love to play James Bond next.
At a recent event, he told PEOPLE, "I want to be James Bond," joking about the accent but adding that he's after "good, challenging, complex, creative characters."
Kelly welcomes 1st child with Widziszewski
Love Story was a big break for Kelly: producer Brad Simpson even called his casting a hard choice.
Off-screen, life's busy too: Kelly and his wife Syd Widziszewski just welcomed their first child this year.
He's also joining American Horror Story Season 13, saying filming has been "everything I thought it would be and more."