Kemmu back 'Golmaal 5' set, 'Madgaon Express 2' script ready
Entertainment
Kunal Kemmu just shared that he's back filming Golmaal five, about 7-8 years after his last outing with the gang.
He sounds genuinely happy to return, saying, "It's great fun being on that set...and I hope it kind of delivers to fans' standards."
Plus, he revealed that Madgaon Express two is officially in the works with the script ready.
Kemmu 'Madgaon Express's debut, 'Alliance' host
Kemmu first joined the Golmaal crew in 2010 and has been part of its wild ride ever since.
Madgaon Express marked his directorial debut in 2024, and now he's also hosting Alliance on Prime Video as he explores new creative paths.