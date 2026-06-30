Kemmu back 'Golmaal 5' set, 'Madgaon Express 2' script ready Entertainment Jun 30, 2026

Kunal Kemmu just shared that he's back filming Golmaal five, about 7-8 years after his last outing with the gang.

He sounds genuinely happy to return, saying, "It's great fun being on that set...and I hope it kind of delivers to fans' standards."

Plus, he revealed that Madgaon Express two is officially in the works with the script ready.