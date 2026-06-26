Kemmu completes 'Madgaon Express 2' script for 2024 comedy sequel

Kemmu will shoot sequel after 'Vibe'

Kemmu shared that the idea for part two popped up while he was writing the original: "There were some loose ends. There was an idea of where it's going to go."

The script is finished, but shooting won't start until after his next project Vibe (with Preity Zinta) drops on September 18, 2026. He also mentioned he only told Excel Entertainment about the sequel once he had a script ready. He wants sequels to feel natural, not forced.

Plus, Kemmu is making his hosting debut with Alliance, a tactical reality show premiering June 26 on Prime Video.