Kemmu releases 2nd indie lullaby 'Nindiya' with Universal Music India
Entertainment
Kunal Kemmu just released his second indie track, Nindiya, on May 7, 2026, teaming up with Universal Music India.
This time, he moves away from the upbeat vibe of his debut Loche and shares a gentle lullaby inspired by real moments as a dad.
Kemmu wrote 'Nindiya' to comfort daughter
Kemmu wrote Nindiya to comfort his daughter during peaceful nights, turning those memories into a song about love and hopes parents have for their kids.
He shared that it came from "the quietest, most real moments I've experienced as a parent," with lyrics painting calm night skies and dreams for the future.