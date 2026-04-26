Kemmu scripting 'Madgaon Express' sequel, Divyenndu says fans await chaos

Sidhwani credits Kemmu for 'Madgaon Express'

A new script is already in the works, building on the strong fan base from the first film, which earned ₹35 crore and glowing reviews.

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani credits Kemmu's conviction and belief in the project for making Madgaon Express stand out, so expectations are high for what's coming next.

Meanwhile, Divyenndu has a busy year ahead with Netflix's Glory (out May 1) and Mirzapur: The Movie (releasing September 6), adding even more excitement for fans of his work.