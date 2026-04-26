Kemmu scripting 'Madgaon Express' sequel, Divyenndu says fans await chaos
Kunal Kemmu is working on the script for the sequel to Madgaon Express.
The original, which followed three friends on a wild Goa trip gone wrong, was a box office and critical success in 2024.
Actor Divyenndu confirmed the news, sharing that fans can look forward to another round of chaos.
Sidhwani credits Kemmu for 'Madgaon Express'
A new script is already in the works, building on the strong fan base from the first film, which earned ₹35 crore and glowing reviews.
Producer Ritesh Sidhwani credits Kemmu's conviction and belief in the project for making Madgaon Express stand out, so expectations are high for what's coming next.
Meanwhile, Divyenndu has a busy year ahead with Netflix's Glory (out May 1) and Mirzapur: The Movie (releasing September 6), adding even more excitement for fans of his work.