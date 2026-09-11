Kemmu's 'Vibe' trailer fuels shared universe speculation among fans
Kunal Kemmu's new comedy, Vibe, just dropped its trailer, and fans are buzzing about a possible shared universe with his earlier movies.
There's a cheeky moment where someone calls him "Hardik," nodding to his stoner character from Go Goa Gone.
The trailer also jokes about Madgaon Express, recalling Kemmu's cameo in Go Goa Gona where he hilariously mixed up cities during a wild trip.
Kemmu directs 'Vibe' releasing Sept 18
Kemmu playfully responded to the rumors, saying, "In my head, a lot of plans are happening... but plans that get executed are the ones you take credit for... I don't want to jinx anything."
He's directing and producing Vibe alongside Chirag Nihalani under their production banner Drongo Films, in association with Amazon MGM Studios. The cast includes Preity Zinta, Vanshika Dhir, Dinesh Lal Yadav, and Yashpal Sharma.
Mark your calendars, Vibe hits theaters on September 18, 2026!