Kemmu's 'Vibe' trailer fuels shared universe speculation among fans

Kunal Kemmu's new comedy, Vibe, just dropped its trailer, and fans are buzzing about a possible shared universe with his earlier movies.

There's a cheeky moment where someone calls him "Hardik," nodding to his stoner character from Go Goa Gone.

The trailer also jokes about Madgaon Express, recalling Kemmu's cameo in Go Goa Gona where he hilariously mixed up cities during a wild trip.