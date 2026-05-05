'Youth' director Ken Karunas gets candid about film's success

Ken Karunas, the director of Tamil cinema 's third-highest-grossing film Youth, has opened up about the film's success. The coming-of-age comedy, which he also starred in, has grossed around ₹71 crore worldwide, per Sacnilk. In an interview with Variety India, Karunas expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming response to Youth and shared insights into his creative process.

Film inspiration Is 'Youth' based on real-life incidents? When asked if Youth was based on real-life incidents, Karunas said, "Yes, but not in a direct, documentary kind of way." He added that the film is inspired by moments and emotions from everyday life. "I've taken bits from real life and blended them with fiction. I think that's why people are connecting with it, because somewhere, it feels familiar."

Creative challenges Balancing acting and directing Karunas also spoke about the challenges of being both an actor and a director. He said, "It's definitely not easy because your mind is always split." "One part is performing; the other part is observing everything." However, he enjoys both roles for different reasons. "Acting is very personal...very emotional. Directing is like building the whole world." "If I had to choose, I think acting keeps my heart alive."

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