'Kenatha Kanom' Tamil comedy drama streams June 16 on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar

Villagers near Manivasagar find dinosaur fossil

The plot follows Manivasagar (Yogi Babu), a temple priest whose marriage proposal gets rejected because of the ongoing water crisis.

When villagers try to solve their problem by digging a well near his house, they end up finding something wild: a massive dinosaur fossil that's been hidden for 66 million years.

If you're into quirky stories with unexpected twists, this one's worth checking out!