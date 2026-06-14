'Kenatha Kanom' Tamil comedy drama streams June 16 on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar
Entertainment
Get ready for Kenatha Kanom, a Tamil comedy-drama streaming on JioHotstar from June 16, 2026.
Directed by the late Suresh Sangaiah, the film stars Yogi Babu and Lovelyn Chandrashekhar.
Set in a drought-hit village, the story mixes humor and surprises as the community faces tough times.
Villagers near Manivasagar find dinosaur fossil
The plot follows Manivasagar (Yogi Babu), a temple priest whose marriage proposal gets rejected because of the ongoing water crisis.
When villagers try to solve their problem by digging a well near his house, they end up finding something wild: a massive dinosaur fossil that's been hidden for 66 million years.
If you're into quirky stories with unexpected twists, this one's worth checking out!