Kendall doesn't want mom Kris 'to ruin' Jacob Elordi romance
What's the story
Kendall Jenner, the 30-year-old supermodel and reality TV star, is reportedly at loggerheads with her mother Kris Jenner over her relationship with actor Jacob Elordi. Sources told RadarOnline that Jenner is adamant about keeping her romance private and has even threatened to quit The Kardashians if Kris mentions Elordi in the upcoming season.
Family feud
'The problem is if Kris wants to make it...'
Kris, known for her role as the family's manager, reportedly thinks Jenner is overreacting. The source added, "The problem is if Kris wants to make it a plot line she can just mention it herself and gossip to one of the sisters about it, so Kendall doesn't actually have a lot of control." However, Jenner remains firm on her stance. "She's very into Jacob and doesn't want her mom ruining it," said the insider.
Relationship details
Elordi is 'zeroed in on Kendall'
A previous source said the Euphoria actor was also very much into Jenner. They said, "Jacob is incredibly charming and he's very zeroed in on Kendall. He's been pouring all his attention on her and it's intoxicating." They added, "Going into this, Kendall vowed she'd stay grounded because she's well aware of Jacob's heartbreaker reputation. But it's gotten a lot more intense than she was expecting."
Relationship journey
Jenner and Elordi's relationship timeline
Jenner and Elordi's relationship has been a hot topic since it started earlier this year. The Daily Mail reported that "they were an item as far back as early February, so it's been a while." Their romance was publicly confirmed in mid-April 2026, after rumors of them kissing at a post-Coachella Justin Bieber after-party surfaced. They were later spotted together on a Hawaiian vacation, solidifying their status as a couple.