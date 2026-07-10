Kendall doesn't want mom Kris 'to ruin' Jacob Elordi romance

Family feud

'The problem is if Kris wants to make it...'

Kris, known for her role as the family's manager, reportedly thinks Jenner is overreacting. The source added, "The problem is if Kris wants to make it a plot line she can just mention it herself and gossip to one of the sisters about it, so Kendall doesn't actually have a lot of control." However, Jenner remains firm on her stance. "She's very into Jacob and doesn't want her mom ruining it," said the insider.