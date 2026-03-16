Kendall Jenner stuns in custom Chanel at VF Oscar party

She finished off her outfit with white Gianvito Rossi heels and sparkling Tiffany & Co. diamond jewelry. The party itself was packed with big names like Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Timothee Chalamet (who's dating Jenner's sister Kylie). Kendall 's been a regular at this star-studded bash since 2018, only missing out during the pandemic.

Her past looks and Chanel's Oscars connection

Jenner's no stranger to standout looks at this event: last year she wore vintage Mugler lace, and in 2024 she rocked a sheer Maison Margiela corset dress.

This year's Chanel pick also matched up with the brand's big night at the Oscars, as stars like Jessie Buckley, who won Best Actress in Chanel, and Teyana Taylor, who celebrated a Best Picture win while wearing Chanel.