Kennedy Center board approves $250 million renovation proposed by Donald Trump
Entertainment
The Kennedy Center's board just approved a $250 million renovation plan originally proposed by Donald Trump.
The main building will temporarily close for upgrades like new marble floors and better acoustics, and the facade will get an inscription crediting Trump.
Cooper blocks closure at Kennedy Center
In May, US district judge Christopher Cooper ordered Trump's name off the signage and blocked the closure, the board is moving ahead.
The Reach wing will stay open with limited events during construction.
Board member Joyce Beatty confirmed these decisions, and the Kennedy Center has until next week to share its plan with Cooper.