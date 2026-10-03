Kennedy Center Honors moving to Capital One Arena after closure
Entertainment
Big change for the Kennedy Center Honors: After 50 years at its classic venue, the ceremony is heading to Capital One Arena in D.C. on December 7.
The switch comes after safety concerns forced the closure of the Kennedy Center's main building last month.
Court blocks Donald Trump's board renaming
The change is not just about safety: There is also an ongoing legal fight over naming rights, with a court recently blocking Donald Trump's board from putting his name back on the building.
While renovations are on hold pending another court decision (even though Congress previously appropriated over $250 million for renovations to the Kennedy Center in 2025), Capital One Arena offers far more room for fans, up to 20,000 people compared to just 2,300 before.