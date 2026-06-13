Kennedy Center removing Donald Trump's name Saturday under court order
Entertainment
The Kennedy Center was set to remove Donald Trump's name from its platforms on Friday, but thunderstorms put things on pause.
For safety reasons, the work will now happen Saturday, June 13, 2026.
This all follows a court order telling the center to take Trump's name down.
Only Congress can rename Kennedy Center
The drama started last December when the board, after new Trump appointees joined, voted to add his name. That move sparked lawsuit and debate.
In May, Judge Christopher Cooper made it clear: only Congress can officially rename the Kennedy Center, which was always meant as a tribute to President John F. Kennedy.
Even after Trump's team tried to delay things further, courts stood firm on the ruling.