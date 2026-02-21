'Kennedy': Here's why Vijay Sethupathi, Javed Akhtar got special thanks
What's the story
Director Anurag Kashyap has finally revealed why actor Vijay Sethupathi and lyricist Javed Akhtar were credited under "Special Thanks" in his latest film, Kennedy. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he disclosed that "Vijay made some edit suggestions into the film." As for Akhtar, he explained, "Earlier, we had used a dialogue from Javed Saab. But later, it got edited."
Past work
Sethupathi and Kashyap's previous collaboration
Kashyap and Sethupathi have previously worked together on Maharaja. In May 2025, during an event hosted by The Hindu, Kashyap revealed how Sethupathi persuaded him to star in Maharaja. He said, "After Imaikka Nodigal (2018), I said no to a lot of South films because every other day, a South film would come to me." "He (Vijay Sethupathi) said there's this amazing story...I said no first. Then he helped me find something in Kennedy. Then I couldn't say no."
Film's success
About 'Kennedy'
Kennedy, which stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, was released on ZEE5 on Friday. The film had earlier premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and was also shown at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival the same year. Meanwhile, Kashyap's other directorial Bandar, starring Bobby Deol, is set to release on May 22.