'Kennedy': Here's why Vijay Sethupathi, Javed Akhtar got special thanks

Past work

Sethupathi and Kashyap's previous collaboration

Kashyap and Sethupathi have previously worked together on Maharaja. In May 2025, during an event hosted by The Hindu, Kashyap revealed how Sethupathi persuaded him to star in Maharaja. He said, "After Imaikka Nodigal (2018), I said no to a lot of South films because every other day, a South film would come to me." "He (Vijay Sethupathi) said there's this amazing story...I said no first. Then he helped me find something in Kennedy. Then I couldn't say no."