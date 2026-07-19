Keough, 70, diagnosed with squamous cell tongue cancer, daughter says
Entertainment
Jeana Keough, known from The Real Housewives of Orange County, has been diagnosed with tongue cancer at 70.
Her daughter Kara shared that Jeana mentioned a painful spot on her tongue while visiting in Florida.
What looked like a tooth issue turned out to be squamous cell carcinoma after a biopsy.
Keough undergoing chemo radiation immunotherapy
Jeana has already had two surgeries and is now in week five of chemo, radiation, and immunotherapy since doctors found the cancer had spread.
The treatments have hit her hard: she is dealing with major fatigue and trouble swallowing.
Since she cannot work right now, Kara set up a GoFundMe to help cover medical bills.