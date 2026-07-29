Keough diagnosed with tongue cancer, began chemo radiation immunotherapy
Entertainment
Jeana Keough, best known from The Real Housewives of Orange County, has been diagnosed with tongue cancer at 70.
After spotting a painful area on her tongue, she got tested and started treatment in June, including chemo, radiation, and immunotherapy.
Keough requires feeding tube, GoFundMe launched
Her daughter Kara called the treatment "relentless," sharing that pain has made it tough for Jeana to talk or eat.
As of July 21, she hadn't eaten a meal in two weeks and needs a feeding tube.
Complications like a leg infection and blood clot have delayed her care for now.
Kara has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical bills and is hoping for support as Jeana works toward recovery.