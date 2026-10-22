Keough relies on feeding tube amid tongue cancer diagnosis
Entertainment
Jeana Keough, known from The Real Housewives of Orange County, is dealing with tough health challenges after being diagnosed with tongue cancer.
According to her daughter Kara, Jeana is still struggling with "a lot of coughing fits that cause her to vomit," and she's lost her sense of taste, so much that she now relies on a feeding tube.
Treatment since June leaves lingering symptoms
Jeana began treatment in June 2026, going through surgeries, chemo, and radiation.
Even though her radiation ended in August and the burns have healed, she still has trouble using her tongue and gets tired easily.
Updates on their GoFundMe page show small signs of progress.
Through it all, her family has been by her side, sharing updates online and raising funds to help cover medical costs.