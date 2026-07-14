Kerala AMMA standoff after Menon challenge case returns July 27
Entertainment
Kerala's main film association, AMMA, is caught in a legal standoff after the court paused its newly formed ad hoc committee.
actor Shwetha Menon kicked off the dispute by claiming the committee broke AMMA's own rules.
The case heads back to court on July 27.
Menon says she remains AMMA president
Even after announcing her resignation, Menon says she's still president and is keeping essential support, like financial aid and medicine, running at AMMA's headquarters.
Meanwhile, other members are waiting for court directions before making their next move.
This internal rift has become a hot topic among actors and filmmakers across Kerala.