Kerala Assembly pauses to honor Kumar's impact on Malayalam cinema
Entertainment
Kerala's Legislative Assembly paused on Monday to honor Salim Kumar, the National Award-winning actor who passed away on June 6 at age 56 after a prolonged illness.
Members observed a minute's silence, and Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan spoke about Kumar's huge impact on Malayalam cinema.
Modi, Satheesan praise Kumar's cinematic contributions
Prime Minister Modi remembered him as a versatile performer whose work left a lasting impact on Indian cinema.
Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan reflected on Kumar's rise from mimicry artist in North Paravur to film icon while always staying connected to his roots and fans.