Kerala filmmaker Sarath, award winner, dies at 65 in Thiruvananthapuram

Sarath's debut film Sayahnam (2000) tackled tough topics like India's nuclear tests and picked up major honors, including national and state awards.

He kept shining with films like Sthithi and Seelabathi, which also focused on social and environmental issues.

His movie The Desire: A Journey of a Woman even brought home an international award from Geneva.

Sarath also made documentaries about Indian art and served as Festival Director of the International Union of Film Critics Festival in London in 2007, leaving a mark that goes beyond just movies.