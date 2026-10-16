Kerala Folklore Academy unveils broad plan to revive traditional arts

The Kerala Folklore Academy is rolling out big plans to keep Kerala's traditional art forms alive and thriving. It will hold consultations with experts on the possibility of establishing a folklore university in the State.

It is also looking to install a statue of Thunchath Ezhuthachan, and finish the Kalabhavan Mani memorial in Thrissur.

There is also talk of bringing back its magazine Poli and expanding its library. The academy also plans to bring properties and artifacts proposed for inclusion in various locations under the academy's ambit.