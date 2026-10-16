Kerala Folklore Academy unveils broad plan to revive traditional arts
The Kerala Folklore Academy is rolling out big plans to keep Kerala's traditional art forms alive and thriving. It will hold consultations with experts on the possibility of establishing a folklore university in the State.
It is also looking to install a statue of Thunchath Ezhuthachan, and finish the Kalabhavan Mani memorial in Thrissur.
There is also talk of bringing back its magazine Poli and expanding its library. The academy also plans to bring properties and artifacts proposed for inclusion in various locations under the academy's ambit.
Academy partners with residents, NIFT, schools
To get more people involved, the academy will team up with local residents' groups and run district workshops on tribal arts.
It is also joining hands with NIFT for textile printing sessions using traditional dyes.
Plus, folklore clubs in schools will give students hands-on experience with these unique art forms, making sure Kerala's cultural roots stay strong for the next generation.