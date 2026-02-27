Kerala government to challenge actor Dileep's acquittal in actress assault
The Kerala government is taking actor Dileep and three others back to court, appealing their acquittal in the high-profile 2017 Malayalam actress assault case.
Back in 2017, a popular actress was abducted and gang-raped by six men in a moving car near Kochi, with the crime recorded on video for blackmail.
While six men were convicted of gang rape and related charges, Dileep was accused of masterminding the attack but was cleared of conspiracy and tampering evidence.
State files appeal in high court
On Friday, February 27, 2026, the state filed an appeal in the High Court aiming to overturn Dileep's acquittal and push for tougher sentences for those convicted—some convicts have been sentenced (for example, Sunil N.S. was awarded a 20-year sentence in December).
The government says some digital evidence may have been missed during trial.
Meanwhile, several of the convicts are also challenging their convictions separately.