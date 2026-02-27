Kerala government to challenge actor Dileep's acquittal in actress assault Entertainment Feb 27, 2026

The Kerala government is taking actor Dileep and three others back to court, appealing their acquittal in the high-profile 2017 Malayalam actress assault case.

Back in 2017, a popular actress was abducted and gang-raped by six men in a moving car near Kochi, with the crime recorded on video for blackmail.

While six men were convicted of gang rape and related charges, Dileep was accused of masterminding the attack but was cleared of conspiracy and tampering evidence.