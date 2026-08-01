Kerala government to recognize Malayalam film sector as official industry
Entertainment
Malayalam films are about to get a major upgrade: Kerala's government is all set to recognize the film sector as an official industry.
This move aims to make life easier for filmmakers, with plans for smoother permits and a single-window system so productions can get rolling faster.
UDF 100-day plan includes film measures
This push is part of the UDF's 100-day action plan and was first announced in the 2026-27 state budget by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan.
The new policy could standardize licensing, enforce fair labor practices, and even bring down electricity costs for theaters.
Plus, there's progress on the J.C. Daniel International Film City in Ernakulam, a project under the ₹100 crore cinema sector allocation that hopes to become Kerala's go-to hub for movie-making.