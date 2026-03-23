Kerala HC clears web series 'Anali's release amid legal battle
The Kerala High Court has decided not to block the release of Anali, an upcoming Malayalam web series on JioHotstar.
This came after a plea from Jollyamma Joseph, an accused who alleged the series would malign her and prejudice public opinion.
The court said she can explore other legal options under IT Rules 2021.
Release date, platform, language availability
Anali is set to drop on JioHotstar (release date not announced) as part of its new Malayalam lineup, and language availability has not been announced.
It's directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas (of Aadu fame), making his web series debut.
Cast and crew of the show
Leona Lishoy leads as Mariya, with Nikhila Vimal, Jibin Gopinath, and Amala Rose Kurian rounding out the cast.
The show is produced by Asiaville Studios and written by Thomas along with John Manthrickal.
Filming wrapped up in February after an eight-month shoot plus patchwork.