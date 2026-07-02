Kerala HC refuses to extend Monalisa's husband's transit bail

Allegations

'Love jihad' allegations and other charges

The controversy surrounding Khan's marriage to Monalisa has intensified after her family accused him of "love jihad." Her father alleges that she was a minor at the time of their marriage, prompting an official investigation into her age. Notably, the pair ran away to Kerala to get married and have maintained that Monalisa had turned an adult before marrying. After going viral, Monalisa is also a budding actor now.