Kerala HC refuses to extend Monalisa's husband's transit bail
What's the story
The Kerala High Court on Thursday denied a request for extended transit bail to actor Farmaan Khan, whose marriage to a woman who gained fame at the Kumbh Mela, Monalisa, has sparked controversy. The denial comes after her father accused Khan of engaging in "love jihad" and filed charges alleging kidnapping, child marriage, and violations under the SC/ST Act. The case will now be heard in Madhya Pradesh, where a court had already denied his anticipatory bail plea.
Legal proceedings
Why was the anticipatory bail plea denied in MP court?
A Special Judge under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Mandleshwar, Madhya Pradesh, had dismissed Khan's anticipatory bail plea. The Kerala High Court, led by Justice Kauser Edappagath, stated that it could not intervene further as the matter was already filed in Madhya Pradesh. This means that the case will continue to be heard in the state where it was originally filed.
Allegations
'Love jihad' allegations and other charges
The controversy surrounding Khan's marriage to Monalisa has intensified after her family accused him of "love jihad." Her father alleges that she was a minor at the time of their marriage, prompting an official investigation into her age. Notably, the pair ran away to Kerala to get married and have maintained that Monalisa had turned an adult before marrying. After going viral, Monalisa is also a budding actor now.