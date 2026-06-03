Kerala HC grants relief to Monalisa's husband in kidnapping case

The Kerala High Court has granted transit bail to Farmaan Khan , the husband of Monalisa , who gained fame at the Kumbh Mela , in a kidnapping case filed by her father. The FIR was registered against Khan by the Madhya Pradesh Police after the woman's father alleged she was a minor. The court's decision on Wednesday allows the couple to approach the Madhya Pradesh High Court as the FIR is registered there.

Legal proceedings FIR filed after duo got married in March 2026 The couple got married in March 2026 in Thiruvananthapuram and had been living in Kerala ever since. After the marriage, an FIR was registered against Khan by the Madhya Pradesh Police on charges of kidnapping, offenses against SC/ST persons, and child marriage. The National Commission for Scheduled Tribe also launched a probe into the matter after Monalisa's father alleged she was a minor.

Bail plea Anticipatory bail plea in Kerala HC The couple approached the Kerala High Court with an anticipatory bail plea, fearing for their safety if they traveled to Madhya Pradesh due to the controversy surrounding their inter-faith marriage. During a subsequent hearing, they presented evidence to prove that the woman was 18 at the time of marriage. However, Madhya Pradesh Police challenged this bail plea and argued it should have been filed in the MP High Court.

Advertisement