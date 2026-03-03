Kerala HC halts 'The Kerala Story 2''s release: Here's why
Entertainment
The Kerala High Court briefly stopped the release of The Kerala Story 2—Goes Beyond after some citizens argued it unfairly singles out Kerala over forced religious conversions, which they felt could harm social harmony.
Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas ordered an interim stay on February 26, sparking fresh debate around the film.
Court's warning, film's rating
While the court warned against misrepresenting Kerala's peaceful vibe, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah quickly appealed.
By February 27, a division bench lifted the stay, clearing the film for release.
Despite all this drama, The Kerala Story 2 scored a U/A 16+ rating from censors.