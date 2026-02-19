Kerala HC issues notice to I&B Ministry over 'The Kerala Story 2'
The Kerala High Court has sent a notice to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Central Board of Film Certification, and the producer of The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond, after a petition claimed the film's teaser gives Kerala a bad name and could stir up communal tension.
The teaser shows stories of women from Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan who fall into the trap of terrorists.
Petitioner seeks stay on release
The petitioner says the title makes it seem like all these stories are from Kerala, which he feels is unfair and could harm the state's image.
He's asked the court to pause the film's February 27 release or have officials review it first.
Now, key authorities—including India's film board—have been asked to respond as debates over free speech and cinema heat up again.