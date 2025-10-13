Kerala HC rejects PIL to ban Arundhati Roy's new book

Court says tobacco law issues should be handled by authorities

The petitioner claimed the cover glamorized smoking, especially for girls, and wanted sales blocked unless warnings were added.

But recently, in October 2025, the court said the publisher already included a disclaimer clarifying that the image was just for representation and didn't promote tobacco use.

The judges also pointed out that tobacco law issues should be handled by designated authorities—not through public interest litigation in court—and warned against misusing PILs for such matters.