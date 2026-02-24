Kerala HC wants to watch 'The Kerala Story 2'
The Kerala High Court has expressed an inclination to watch "The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond" and asked counsel to get instructions on arranging a screening before its theatrical release on February 27, 2026.
The court stepped in after concerns that the film might misrepresent communal harmony in Kerala, with a petition arguing that the story takes place mainly in the northern part of India.
Petitioners argue film unfairly targets Kerala
Three petitioners—biologist Sreedev Namboodiri, Freddie V Francis, and advocate Atul Roy—argued that the film's title and promos unfairly target Kerala and could stir up communal tension.
They also felt the film board didn't fully consider public order issues.
Producers want different legal approach
Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh stands by his film, saying it's based on real-life forced conversion cases.
A judge expressed an inclination to watch the film (no specific date given in the source), but producers aren't thrilled about it and want a different legal approach.
The film is scheduled for theatrical release on February 27.