Kerala HC wants to watch 'The Kerala Story 2' Entertainment Feb 24, 2026

The Kerala High Court has expressed an inclination to watch "The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond" and asked counsel to get instructions on arranging a screening before its theatrical release on February 27, 2026.

The court stepped in after concerns that the film might misrepresent communal harmony in Kerala, with a petition arguing that the story takes place mainly in the northern part of India.