Kerala High Court approves excluding landing page views from TRPs
Entertainment
The Kerala High Court just gave the green light to a rule that stops landing page views (those default channels you see when you switch on your set-top box) from counting toward official TV ratings (TRPs).
The government's take? Only shows viewers actually choose should impact TRPs, not whatever pops up automatically.
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Groups like the All India Digital Cable Federation and DEN Networks pushed back, saying this change could hurt their ad revenue and make landing page ads less valuable.
They also argued it limits their free speech rights under Article 19(1)(a), since it could shrink their audience reach.
The government responded that the rule is not banning landing pages: it is just making TRPs more accurate by filtering out "forced" views.